Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,780. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXDX. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

