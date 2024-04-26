Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,884,000 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the March 31st total of 7,014,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178,840.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Tingyi has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.