AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 1,941,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,963,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AppSwarm Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 556,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,752. AppSwarm has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About AppSwarm
