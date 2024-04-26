AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 1,941,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,963,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AppSwarm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 556,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,752. AppSwarm has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About AppSwarm

App Swarm, Inc, an application incubation company, engages in acquiring and marketing applications for various forms of mobile devices. The company enters into stock purchase agreement or royalty arrangement with application developers for their applications; and markets those applications by utilizing various forms of social marketing and traditional marketing, as well as through agreements with application stores.

