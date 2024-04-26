Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,017. The company has a market cap of $306.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.84. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

