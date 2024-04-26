Frank van Zanten Sells 24,244 Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($37.82), for a total transaction of £742,351.28 ($916,935.87).
BNZL traded up GBX 36 ($0.44) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,070 ($37.92). 595,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,247. Bunzl plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,680 ($33.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,306 ($40.83). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,062.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,069.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.11, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.10 ($0.62) per share. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $18.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,415.58%.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
