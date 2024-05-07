Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. Digi International has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.38 million, a PE ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 291,618 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Digi International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

