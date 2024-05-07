Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGIIFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. Digi International has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.38 million, a PE ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 291,618 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Digi International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

