Piper Sandler Trims Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price to $14.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $49,910,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after buying an additional 272,815 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,402,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,583,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

