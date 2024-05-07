Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) vs. NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Head-To-Head Review

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and Highwoods Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $131.90 million 9.72 $6.84 million $0.09 194.13 Highwoods Properties $834.00 million 3.47 $148.71 million $1.22 22.36

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NETSTREIT and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 1 2 5 0 2.50 Highwoods Properties 1 5 2 0 2.13

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus price target of $18.11, indicating a potential upside of 3.65%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.27%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 4.57% 0.52% 0.34% Highwoods Properties 15.78% 5.44% 2.18%

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. NETSTREIT pays out 911.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Highwoods Properties pays out 163.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats NETSTREIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

