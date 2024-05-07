Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.40.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.60. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 105.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Expedia Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

