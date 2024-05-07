DA Davidson Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,150.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,823.00.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,598.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,526.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,412.40. The company has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.