Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Tate & Lyle Stock Down 1.2 %
Tate & Lyle stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $42.85.
