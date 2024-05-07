ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,259. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

