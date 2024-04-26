Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the March 31st total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taisei Stock Performance
Shares of Taisei stock remained flat at $33.68 on Friday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.
About Taisei
