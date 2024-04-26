Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance
THMG remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.80.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
