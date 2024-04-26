Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance

THMG remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.80.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

