Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

