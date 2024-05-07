Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 to $5.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr or $13.326 billion to $13.573 billion from +8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.42 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

