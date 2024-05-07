Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,803,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,896,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

