Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 7,268 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.53. 5,600,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,015,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.