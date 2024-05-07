Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

