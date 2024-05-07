Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 13.1 %

TVTX traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 420,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $563.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

