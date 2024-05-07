Marpai (MRAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.
Marpai Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRAI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 31,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Marpai has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.46.
In related news, CEO Damien Lamendola bought 910,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,154.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
Marpai Company Profile
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.
