Ocugen (OCGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen Stock Performance

Ocugen stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 4,018,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,415. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $413.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCGN

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.