Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

