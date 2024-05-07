System1 (SST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. System1 has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 45.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%.

SST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 91,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,455. System1 has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $165.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

