Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,021.88. 139,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,092.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,020.59. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

