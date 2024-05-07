Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Simon Property Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 121.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

