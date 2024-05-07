Bunge Global SA Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Bunge Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

BG stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

