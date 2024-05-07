Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by $0.29.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

