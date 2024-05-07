Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $214.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.52 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 309,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Douglas Elliman has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

