The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

WU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Western Union Trading Up 2.3 %

WU opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 111.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. CWM LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 134.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at $667,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

