Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.86 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050-0.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. 2,504,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

