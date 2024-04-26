Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.59. Newell Brands shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 2,019,940 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Trading Up 12.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

