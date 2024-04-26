Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 516.2% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of BCEKF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.