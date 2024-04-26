Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 516.2% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BCEKF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

