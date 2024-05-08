Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.60-4.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,720. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

