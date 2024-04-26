Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up SEK 0.13 on Friday, reaching SEK 19.24. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,730. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 15.17 and a 1-year high of SEK 22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 19.59.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
