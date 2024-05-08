Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $359.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $360.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

