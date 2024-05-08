Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARW opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.81. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.