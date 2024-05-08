BioAtla (BCAB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioAtla Stock Down 0.3 %

BioAtla stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 29,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,998. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

