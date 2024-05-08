ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.
ScanSource Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.
About ScanSource
