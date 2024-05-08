Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Vitesse Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 104.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.7%.
Vitesse Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
VTS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 28,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $716.81 million, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.19. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $27.39.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
