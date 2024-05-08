Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $303,496,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWO opened at $262.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.67 and a 200-day moving average of $245.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.