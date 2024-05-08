Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

