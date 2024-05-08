Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

SRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. 172,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,610. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.14.

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

