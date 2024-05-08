Spire Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $102.03.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
