Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

