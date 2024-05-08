China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. China Automotive Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.16 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS remained flat at $3.48 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,201. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.47. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

