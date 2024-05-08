General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

