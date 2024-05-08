Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Perma-Fix Environmental Services to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect Perma-Fix Environmental Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 0.2 %
PESI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.17.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
