Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. On average, analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FENC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,067. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $228,886.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at $228,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

