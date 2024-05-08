CSX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

CSX has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,092,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

